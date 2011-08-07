Middletown school board shakeup continues as president abruptly resigns

Published Date Written by Dan Miller



Middletown Area School Board will have new leaders — and some new faces — for 2017.





Five board members voted 5-0 to elect Linda Mehaffie as the board’s new president for 2017 during a reorganization meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. The board also voted 5-0 to choose Michael Corradi as vice president.





Among the four members absent was Newton Davis, who has been the board’s president throughout all of 2016.





Davis unexpectedly dropped off a letter of resignation earlier in the day to Superintendent Lori Suski, Suski said. The one-sentence letter only said that Davis was resigning effective immediately, and gave no reason why, Suski said.





The board quickly moved during the reorganization to appoint by 5-0 vote to fill Davis’s seat Darnell Montgomery of the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive in Lower Swatara Township.





Montgomery is to be sworn into office during the board’s next meeting on Dec. 19 by District Judge David Judy, Suski said. Montgomery will hold the seat through Dec. 4, 2017, although he can choose to run for election to a full four-year term in 2017.





Montgomery had been one of five residents who had applied to fill another board seat that had been vacated in October by Michael Richards. Richards had been on the board for 21 years but, like Davis, resigned abruptly without telling the public why.





Corradi as vice president replaces David John, who like Davis had a year ago been elected as the board’s vice president for 2016.





John also was not at Monday’s meeting; however, there is no indication he is resigning.





Davis had been on the board since being appointed in 2010.





Davis and John were both to stand for re-election in 2017. However, both stated during a board meeting in November that they do not intend to run again next year.





Mehaffie, a Realtor from Lower Swatara Township, was elected to the school board in 2015. She led the effort to create a new foundation to provide an alternate source of revenue for school district programs and initiatives besides the local property tax.





Mehaffie issued a statement to the Press And Journal saying: “I am honored for being elected by my peers and given the opportunity to serve as president. We have a great enthusiastic board and a lot of great new and exciting things to come.”



